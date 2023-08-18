Canadian Food Inspection Agency completes P.E.I. potato wart investigation

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says it has completed its investigation into the two 2021 detections of potato wart in Prince Edward Island ahead the September target date.

Potato wart is an extremely persistent soil-borne fungus that may reduce yield and potato tuber quality on farms. It can spread through the movement of soil, farm equipment, and potatoes from fields that have potato wart.

In a press release on Friday, the CFIA says, with the federal government’s 2022 budget commitment to support the potato industry, they accelerated the investigation to help contain, control, and prevent the spread of potato wart and to maintain market access for P.E.I. potatoes.

The CFIA says it collected and analyzed nearly 50,000 soil samples over the course of the investigation from fields recently detected with potato wart. The investigation also identified potato wart in four other fields, which they say was expected in an investigations of this scale.

Throughout the fall season, CFIA says they will continue to conduct surveillance in P.E.I., including in certain fields not previously impacted by potato wart.

The CFIA says the risk remains insignificant for the transmission of potato wart from fresh potatoes when the right risk mitigation measures take place.

The CFIA says the Ministerial Order will remain in effect as they continue to consult with the industry about next steps, including enhanced control measures, such as biosecurity and traceability activities.

While under the terms of the Ministerial Order, more than 95 per cent of P.E.I. potatoes are eligible for export to the rest of Canada, as well as P.E.I.'s primary export market -- the U.S.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.