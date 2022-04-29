Canadian former contestants weigh in on the science of 'Jeopardy!' bets
Canadian "Jeopardy!" champ Mattea Roach extended an impressive win streak Thursday with her 18th consecutive triumph.
It allows the 23-year-old to face another pair of challengers Friday, when victory would move her up the ranking for top consecutive wins.
She currently has the eighth-longest win streak in the program's history but one more puts her into a three-way tie with 2005's David Madden and 2019's Jason Zuffranieri.
On Thursday's episode, Roach earned US$42,001, bringing her cumulative payout to US$438,183.
The win cements an exhilarating star turn by the affable Canuck in edge-of-your-seat play.
That has included a recent nail-biting episode in which Roach squeezed out a victory by just US$1 -- a reminder that it takes far more than just trivia smarts to dominate the game, according to former Canadian contestants.
Roach's 17th win Wednesday came down to some careful wagering in the final clue about Irish poet William Butler Yeats.
After Roach's third-placed competitor got the clue wrong, her second-placed rival bet his entire $13,600 bounty and won -- tying him with the Toronto-based law tutor.
Roach, who spent part of her childhood in Halifax, also answered correctly but only bet $1, vaulting her by the slimmest of margins while netting $27,201 on top of her previous winnings of $368,981.
Brock University business professor Eric Dolansky, who filmed three episodes in February 2006 and won about $46,000, says a healthy lead can be blown by an ill-planned final round -- even if you get the clue right.
"When I watched the show as a kid, it was always that the person in the lead wagered just enough to cover the person in second place plus $1, and the person in second place would bet everything," notes Dolansky.
The problem there is the only way the second-placed contestant could win is if they get the clue right and the leader gets it wrong.
"If I don't bet everything knowing that you as the leader are going to bet enough to cover me, if we both get it wrong, I could still win. And so there's a bit of game theory in there about how to wager final Jeopardy."
Former "Jeopardy!" contestant Emma Badame, who won $15,000 over the course of two games that aired in March 2019, also recognizes "a kind of science behind wagering and betting" on the show.
"I didn't read up on any of that stuff before I went and I kind of enjoyed watching Mattea because she seems to have a similar style," chuckled Badame, a Toronto-based digital producer and marketing strategist.
"There's whole chat groups and stuff on online that are dedicated to what people should wager and how they should have wagered."
She points to single-game winnings champ James Holzhauer as a notable player to figure out how to maximize not just the final round but the mid-game wagers.
The 2019 champ famously dominated with big bets that paid off, and holds all 10 spots on the game show's Top 10 list of single-game winnings.
Holzhauer also ranks second on the Top 10 list of highest winnings in regular-season play, with $2,462,216 collected over his 32-game streak. He's second only to Ken Jennings who earned $2,520,700 but had a streak that ran twice as long at 74 consecutive games.
Dolansky says he finds that most contestants don't bet enough on their "daily doubles," noting it is "an opportunity to have a clue all to yourself."
"One thing that first frustrates me to no end watching the show is that people do not bet enough," he says.
"Remembering that most contestants will get most of the clues right given the chance, you have an opportunity to really separate yourself from the pack. And we saw this of course with James Holzhauer, who would make incredibly large bets."
Dolansky argues that not wagering big could keep a contender from victory. That's because heading into the final round with less than half the cash than the leader is futile, he notes.
"There's no way to win. So you need to build that up and potentially risk ending up with even less," he says, noting the second and third place finishers take home a flat rate regardless of their final tally.
"There's a certain amount that they get to take home so you might as well go for it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
Attack on Kyiv was Putin's 'middle finger' to UN: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit to the city by the UN chief, an attack that shattered weeks of relative calm in the capital.
Toronto
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Ontario logs 20 more COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations
Ontario health officials have logged an additional 20 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as hospitalizations related to the disease rose slightly from the day before.
Calgary
-
'Diversity is genocide': Racist posters found in north Calgary
Calgary police are investigating racist posters found in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released again
The Calgary Police Service has issued an advisory after a high-risk offender, with a history of sexual offences involving minors, was released after completing his latest sentence.
Montreal
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Quebec Halloween murder suspect likely suffered from schizophrenia, says defence psychiatrist
A psychiatric expert said that accused sword killer Carl Girouard was most likely suffering from schizophrenia when he allegedly killed two people in Quebec City on Halloween 2020.
-
Health organizations ask Quebec to create patient ratios and stop 'vicious cycle'
A dozen organizations demanded Friday that Quebec pass a law to impose patient ratios in health care, ensuring that staff aren't given too many people to care for.
Edmonton
-
Family, friends to gather for teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school
Family and friends are planning a vigil Friday night for a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus outside an Edmonton high school.
-
Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light
Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50s
He’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Downtown Sudbury looking for musicians in weekly outdoor concerts
A new, live outdoor concert series called 'Downtown Sudbury Happy Hour' is looking for musicians to play every Friday starting next month.
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from feds
The University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
London
-
LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
London, Ont. to Asia: LPS lay charges after child porn investigation
London, Ont. police have charged a city man with 16 counts of child pornography-related offences after an 11-month investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Oncoming storm could push Manitoba to 2009 flood levels: province
An oncoming storm expected to hit Manitoba throughout the weekend could push floodwaters to 2009 levels, the province says.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach facing additional sexual assault charges: WPS
A Winnipeg high school football coach previously charged with multiple alleged sexual assaults is now facing additional charges.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit with heavy rain, snow this weekend
Environment Canada is predicting a spring storm for the third weekend in a row in southern Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Fire damages 13 unit residential building in Ottawa's east end
Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road.
Saskatoon
-
Three people arrested, charged for drug trafficking in stolen vehicle, Saskatoon police say
Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after Saskatoon Police Service intervened during a traffic stop on Thursday.
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
Vancouver
-
Does Vancouver have a bad reputation? Safety concerns voiced to mayor
"The non-stop graffiti and defecation and needles in doorways is disgusting." A special safety meeting held at Vancouver City Hall Thursday night gave people a chance to speak directly to the mayor about their concerns.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
ICBC licence plate decals no longer necessary starting May 1
Starting next week, B.C. drivers will no longer be required to show insurance decals on their licence plate as ICBC moves its renewal process online.
Regina
-
Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will begin at the end of May.
-
Gunshots fired in Regina overnight; police investigating
Regina police responded to a report of apparent gunshots in the North Central neighbourhood just after midnight on Friday and are now asking for the public’s help for any information about the incident.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighters respond to downtown Victoria apartment fire
Victoria firefighters are at a downtown apartment building battling a fire that broke out Friday morning.
-
Vancouver Island researchers look into oyster breeds as temperatures rise B.C.
B.C.'s coastline could look different in the next five to 15 years, especially after last year's heat dome.
-
Oak Bay police arrest Saanich man after students followed outside school
Oak Bay police say a 46-year-old Saanich man was arrested after he reportedly followed female high school students and loitered outside their school.