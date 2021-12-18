Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton returns home following six month mission

HMCS Fredericton took part in Operation Reassurance, during which time the ship assumed command of Standing NATO Maritime Group One, positioning Canada in a leadership role. (SOURCE: Facebook/ Maritime Forces Atlantic) HMCS Fredericton took part in Operation Reassurance, during which time the ship assumed command of Standing NATO Maritime Group One, positioning Canada in a leadership role. (SOURCE: Facebook/ Maritime Forces Atlantic)

