Canadian government announces funding for Africville Museum travelling exhibit

The Canadian government announced $24,000 in funding to support the Africville Museum’s travelling exhibit project.

The announcement was made on Friday by Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, while visiting the Africville Museum.

"This year, the theme of African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia is Our Smiles, Our Joy, Our Resilience as African Nova Scotians. This reminds us of the perseverance of Nova Scotians of African origin, who represent more than 50 historical African communities in this province. Their long, deep and complex history deserves to be known,” said Ien.

“The Africville Museum plays an essential role in preserving and sharing these stories. I invite everyone to visit the museum and learn about the diversity that contributes to our country's vitality."

Ien was also joined by the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera.

"Africville bears witness to the lasting effects of racism and serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience, culture and contributions of African Nova Scotians to Canada. Since endorsing the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, our government has made unprecedented investments in Black-led solutions to fight anti-Black racism and empower Black Canadians,” said Khera.

“We extended our efforts as part of the Decade in Canada to ensure we continue taking the necessary actions and build on the progress we've made."

Member of Parliament for Halifax Andy Fillmore was also at the event and said it’s important to remember the history of areas such as Africville.

"Through initiatives like this travelling exhibit, Africville's story transcends physical boundaries, educating audiences far and wide about the enduring spirit of its people. As we commemorate Africville's heritage, let us also commit to addressing the systemic inequalities that persist today, honouring Africville's legacy through meaningful action towards justice and equity."

The exhibit tells the story of the people of Africville, a Black community in Nova Scotia, and bring awareness to the racism that the community faced.

The funding will allow the museum to buy a trailer to store and transport the exhibit.

The funding comes from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, and the government hopes the travelling exhibit presents Africville’s history to a wider audience.

