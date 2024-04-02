Canadian hip-hop star Maestro 'Chef' Wes dons apron in TV cooking series

Maestro Fresh Wes is fresh off his historic Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction at the 2024 Juno Awards in Halifax, and he’s also been busy cooking up his latest project.

“My wheels are always turning about something next,” he told CTV’s Katie Kelly during a recent interview.

Wes may be hailed the “Godfather of Hip Hop” in Canada, but he is also an author, motivational speaker, actor and TV host.

“They said back in the day that we as emcees have 15 minutes of fame. It took me longer than 15 minutes to write my first 16-bars of Let Your Backbone Slide,” he says.

“So my whole thing is you’ve got to get used to the face. I’m going to try to expand, do different things, but whatever I do hip hop is the foundation out of that.”

His latest venture is a cooking series, and its second season was released early last month.

“I’m the Maestro Chef Wes and I don’t make burgers – I make backbone sliders,” he joked.

“I’m not The Galloping Gourmet or Chef Boyardee by any means; I’m more like the voice of the viewer. I’m like the person coming in with a celebrity chef who we learn something (from), have a conversation, and catch a vibe through a meal.”

The “Maestro Chef Wes” series is made entirely in the Maritimes, where Wes now calls home, and features plenty of local and national talent.

“One of the episodes was called ‘Cooking with Class’ and Classified was host, and season two, one of the episodes was called ‘Cookin’ with Kardi’ and (Kardinal Offishall) is the host – like how cool is that?”

Wes says he hopes the show will influence up-and-coming artists to also expand their craft.

“Who told you you gotta stick within the parameters of just being an emcee? From what we learn from this we can expand and produce our own projects and take it to the next level and do different things.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Maestro Chef Wes” are available now on Fibe TV1.