Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin on high-resolution satellite imagery courtesy of NASA. Much of the cloud cover of the storm has blown east of the centre by westerly winds. Tropical Storm Franklin on high-resolution satellite imagery courtesy of NASA. Much of the cloud cover of the storm has blown east of the centre by westerly winds.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island