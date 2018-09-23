

HALIFAX - Prisoner rights in Canada were enshrined in the early 1800’s, but many lawyers say a “tough on crime” agenda has set those rights back.

A Canadian Prison Law Conference held this weekend at Dalhousie University is bringing together legal professionals and academics to discuss how to best serve an increasing and diverse prison population.

“What's most important is being able to ensure those rights are protected, through counsel, through the courts, through the entire process," said lawyer Bibhas Vaze.

Lawyers say often times it is difficult to get rights recognized as a prisoner-- years ago court battles were fought over just the right for inmates to talk to their lawyers.

“The warden is judge, jury, and jailer - and when you're in that position and can do exactly what you want, that's why you have to hold those people very strictly accountable,” said Vaze.

Lawyer John Conroy says old legal principals, like habeas corpus – which literally translates to “you shall have the body,” are still valuable.

“Not just whether you are to be sprung completely from a prison, but also to determine whether you are say, legally in solitary confinement, in order to spring you from solitary confinement back into the population,” said Conroy,

He says ensuring inmates have access to legal representation is seen to actually make prisons a safer place.

“You need to give people peaceful remedies,” said Conroy, “If you take everything away, they've got nothing left to lose. If you prevent them from having peaceful remedies, they'll take hostages.”

The discussions continue today about what kinds of sentences are appropriate under the law.

