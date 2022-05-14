Canadian Red Cross assisting P.E.I. family after fire destroys home

A family of five has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home in St. Edward, P.E.I. – about 15 kilometres northwest of Alberton.

Fire crews were called to the home on Union Road (Route 152) around 2 p.m. Friday.

A news release from the Canadian Red Cross says two adults and three children are temporarily staying with relatives. The Red Cross is also helping them with emergency purchases like food, clothing, baby-care items and other basics.

No injuries were reported.