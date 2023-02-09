Canadian Red Cross assists 30 people displaced by fire in Campbellton
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting 30 people after a late-night fire destroyed an old three-storey building in downtown Campbellton, N.B.
A news release from the organization says the fire happened at a 14-unit apartment building on O'Leary Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers and staff from Cambellton and Bathurst, N.B., arranged emergency lodging and meals for the 30 people Wednesday night.
Tenants from three apartments in an adjacent building were also temporarily evacuated due to close proximity to smoke and flames from the burning structure.
The Red Cross expects the tenants from the adjacent building will be allowed back home Thursday evening.
"For those displaced from the destroyed building, the Red Cross team is assessing additional needs such as emergency purchases of clothing and other basic items, as well as providing referrals to other agencies and community organizations for additional support," read the release.
