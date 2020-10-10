HALIFAX -- The Canadian Red Cross is assisting three people after they were displaced by a fire that destroyed their two-store home.

The fire along Route 933 in the rural community of Haute-Aboujagane, N.B., about 45 kilometres east of Moncton, was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday.

The red cross has assisted with emergency lodging, food, and clothing purchases.

The investigation is ongoing.