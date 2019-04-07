

CTV Atlantic





The Canadian Red Cross is assisting two adults who have been displaced from their home after an overnight fire.

Crews responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. in Carlingford, N.B., a rural community a few kilometres west of Perth-Andover, N.B.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping with emergency lodging, meals, clothing, and other basic necessities.

Nobody was injured in the fire.