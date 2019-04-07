Featured
Canadian Red Cross assists two N.B. adults after overnight fire
Canadian Red Cross to assist with two N.B. adults who were displaced from their home after an overnight fire.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 3:06PM ADT
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting two adults who have been displaced from their home after an overnight fire.
Crews responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. in Carlingford, N.B., a rural community a few kilometres west of Perth-Andover, N.B.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping with emergency lodging, meals, clothing, and other basic necessities.
Nobody was injured in the fire.