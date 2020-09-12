HALIFAX -- A man and his adult granddaughter living in St. Stephen, N.B, have been displaced from their home following a house fire Saturday morning.

In a news release from the Canadian Red Cross, they say the fire destroyed the two-story home, and damaged an adjacent house.

The pair plans to stay with relatives and have been assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

Residents of the damaged home next door on Murchie Avenue also had to evacuate, at least temporarily. According to the Canadian Red Cross, they are being assisted through their insurers.

This marks the second fire within 12 hours in the St. Stephen area.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, a fire damaged a unit of a house containing several apartments on Valley Road in Moores Mills, N.B., about 10 kilometres north of St. Stephen.

The Canadian Red Cross volunteers assisted that man with emergency lodging plus purchases of clothing and food.

There were no injuries reported from either fire.