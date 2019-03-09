

THE CANADIAN PRESS





A fire early yesterday afternoon damaged a bungalow and displaced a family of four in Moncton, New Brunswick.

A woman and three children ranging in age from five to 15 have been helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging, meals and other basics.

The fire was contained quickly enough that they were able to recover clothing and other personal items they may need pending repairs and cleanup.

A teenaged boy was briefly treated at the scene by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries from the fire, reported around 1 p.m. yesterday at 211 Evergreen Drive.