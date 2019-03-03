

CTV Atlantic





A family of four have been displaced from their home after an overnight fire destroyed their two-story farmhouse.

The home is located in the rural community of Beechwood, N.B., about 15 kilometres north of Florenceville, N.B.

The family is staying with nearby friends for now.

Due to weather Saturday night, and more snow in the forecast for Monday, the Canadian Red Cross from Woodstock, N.B. plan to meet with the family Monday afternoon to help with purchases like clothing, food and other essentials.

Nobody was injured.