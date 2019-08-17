

CTV Atlantic





Two people have been displaced from their home after an overnight fire in Springhill, N.S.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. on Saturday, which caused major damage to the split-level home located on Horton Avenue.

The man and woman who occupy the home escaped with no injuries.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

The couple is staying with relatives for now, as they await assessment from their insurers.