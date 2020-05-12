Canadian singer Karl Wolf shares his mom's tabbouleh recipe
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 6:33PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Canadian singer Karl Wolf is using his time in isolation to work on his new album, due out in September, and his cooking skills.
Karl has been FaceTiming his mother so she can teach him some traditional Lebanese recipes, including the tabbouleh recipe below.
Tabbouleh Recipe Courtesy of Karl Wolf's Mom
Ingredients:
- Bouquet of parsley
- 2 tomatoes
- Green onion or half a white onion
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 lemon
- Couscous or bulgur
Directions:
- Chop off the parsley stems and toss out. Bunch parsley together and chop fine.
- Dice the tomatoes and onion into small pieces.
- Add two tablespoons of olive oil.
- Add a pinch of salt and black pepper.
- Add half a lemon, squeezed.
- Add a small handful of couscous or bulgur
- Voila, you’ve got tabbouleh!