Canadian soccer fans react to World Cup qualifying win over Mexico

HALIFAX -

Tuesday night's FIFA World Cup qualifying game, played in sub-zero temperatures, came hours after Edmonton received roughly 20 centimetres of snow.

"There were a lot of people, shivering under blankets," said soccer fan James Covey.

Close to 50,000 frenzied fans endured the weather as Canada beat Mexico 2-1, to move closer to clinching a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

Ever the soccer superfan, Covey travelled from Halifax to watch the game in person.

"I got to see something that the Canada fans haven't seen," said Covey. "We are on the verge of qualifying for World Cup."

The Canadians were clearly comfortable with the weather conditions but some Mexican players say they were not.

"It was a shock to them, walking into the stadium with 45,000 people and -15 degrees," said former star player and current elite soccer coach Costa Elles. "And snow all around. I am sure ittook them back."

Elles said Canada is likely World Cup-bound after moving into first place in the qualifying round.

"Top three go through. The fourth place team goes to another playoff," said Elles. "If they win two of the last six, I would say they are guaranteed in the top three."

Covey says Tuesday's game was not only a big win, but also a national shared bonding experience.

"I was meeting people from all over the country," said Covey. "The people flew in for the game and you really got that feeling of people coming together geographically."

Back in Nova Scotia, Denton Froese stayed up late and watched on TV.

"It just gets the fans together, like nothing else," said Froese.

Froese said he could feel the cold, the excitement and energy as he watched.

"It connects teams and it connects cities," said Froese. "And as we are seeing from last night, and connects Canada with the rest of the world."

The world was indeed watching as Canada moved a giant step closer to qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.