Canadian soldier who served cannabis cupcakes to comrades loses appeal of case

FREDERICTON -

A Canadian soldier convicted of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to eight of her comrades during a live-fire training exercise in New Brunswick in 2018 has lost her appeal.

Last November, a military judge sentenced Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell to 30 days in jail, and she was to be dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces and reduced in rank to private gunner.

Soldiers who ate the cupcakes had to stop their roles in the exercise when they became ill and complained of feeling paranoid and anxious.

Cogswell's defence lawyers had argued the judge erred on a number of points and that the verdict was unreasonable.

On May 31, at a hearing in Toronto, three judges of the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada dismissed the appeal. They will issue their reasons in a written decision at a later date.

Cogswell's lawyers declined to comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.