HALIFAX -- There’s a new animated film streaming on Netflix with a strong Canadian connection.

“The Willoughbys,” based on a book of the same name by Lois Lowry, tells the story of four siblings who dream of having a normal family. The children take matters into their own hands, devising a plan to get rid of their terrible parents and ultimately forming their own perfectly imperfect family.

The movie features comedic A-listers like Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, and Ricky Gervais.

Three Canadians are also counted among the lead characters: comedic icon Martin Short lends his voice to the role of Father, award-winning comedian Seán Cullen takes on the roles of twins Barnaby A & B, and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara makes her acting debut as the voice of Jane.

“I can’t believe it is coming out. I am so excited,” says Cara.

Cara says she dreamed of one day working on an animated film. She believes she helped manifest her dream into reality during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Show.

“I was on Jimmy Fallon and he asked me, basically, ‘What’s your wish? What do you want to do next?’ and I was like, ‘I’d love to be in an animated movie,’” says Cara.

“Obviously I didn’t think anything of it and then shortly after, the creators and the team at “The Willoughbys,” they just emailed me and they were like, ‘Hey, we have this really cool character that we think would fit you. We saw your interview on Fallon and we were wondering if you’d be into it?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely, yes,’” says Cara.

Cara says she relates to her character Jane, the fun-loving middle-child of the Willoughbys, in many ways.

“She is very different from me in a lot of ways, but we are also very similar. We’re very passionate, we’re both very stubborn, we both obviously love music,” says Cara.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cara has hunkered down at her Toronto home and says she’s been using the time to do things she normally can’t fit in her schedule, like cooking and watching movies.

“I’m doing OK, a lot of heaviness of course with everything going on in our country and in our world. It’s hard to stay positive, it’s hard to figure out what to make of all of it, but I think we are doing OK.”