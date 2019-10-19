The Canadian Walk for Veterans stopped in Moncton for the first time on Saturday. Taking over Centennial Park, many people gathered to remember and show respect for veterans who've served and now suffer with mental illness because of their service.

"They served for us, they defended our country,” says veteran, Kimberly Toye. “They need to be supported when they get back."

The event is a reminder that what's left behind is sometimes not forgotten–in a line of work known to trigger post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses.

"Basically, you're always prepared for the worst-case scenario,” says veteran Scott Timpa. “In planning for the worst-case scenario, you’re just constantly stressed out."

The event was also held to raise awareness surrounding the often difficult transition between military and civilian life.

"I did deal with a lot of depression around my injuries and stuff like that,” says veteran Scott Henderson. “I find it’s very important to support people that are going through different things. Peer support is very important."

With the federal election around the corner, there are calls for government to do more to deal with veteran’s affairs.

"There is no law in Canada protecting injured soldiers,” says Timpa. “So right now, whatever benefits soldiers do receive, it’s at the generosity of the government."

However, there's also a call for the general public to be empathetic and more understanding.

"I think a lot of people don’t really take the time to fully understand military culture and what the disability benefits are and everything," says Timpa.

Meanwhile, all proceeds from Saturday’s walk will go directly towards treatment centers across Canada and give veterans access to help with issues such as PTSD.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker