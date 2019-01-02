

CTV Atlantic





Winter is in full swing and it has many Maritimers looking to escape.

For travel agents, like Sharon Loppie, this is a busy time of year and helping Canadians fly south is a little more complicated when there are travel advisories.

“The phone is ringing off the hook where people are looking to get away to anywhere typically hot and sunny,” Loppie said.

Some of those destinations also carry a travel advisory, something most people may not be aware of.

They include popular winter-time getaways such as Mexico, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

“Really the best advice we can give people, no matter they’re going, is to exercise caution,” said Gary Howard of CAA Travel. “There are certain parts of Halifax that may not be safe for someone to just roam around by themselves or Saint John or wherever it might be. In the Bahamas, specifically, there’s been some theft and violence in Freeport and Nassau.”

Howard says there aren’t more advisories than usual this year.

“They could be for various things,” he said. “It could be weather related. It could be civil unrest. It could be terrorism. It could be any number of things. It could be health reasons.”

Cathy Grad has traveled around the world, including to the Bahamas, Dubai, and Afghanistan.

Even when travel advisories are in place, Grad says she won’t live her life in fear.

“I joke around about it,” she said. “Fly by the seat of our pants, no matter what age you are be more kid-like and just do things, because life goes quickly -- it really does.”

Loppie says she encourages anyone traveling to be mindful, travel-smart and use common sense.

“When you’re travelling, you want to be respectful,” she said. “Be cautious anywhere you go anytime.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.