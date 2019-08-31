

Some patients in Nova Scotia have had their appointments for a positron emission tomography scan – also known as PET scan – delayed because the only unit in the province has been down since Tuesday.

A PET scan is used for the diagnosis of cancer, heart disease, and brain disorders.

The health authority says the scanner needs to be repaired and staff has been waiting for a part.

Cancer patient, Richard Williams, has an aggressive type or lung cancer. He's been waiting for his appointment for months, and has been told this machine was down before.

"Every day, every hour, that cancer's growing, growing, growing," said Williams. "I need to be given every opportunity I can, and to have them know that a machine is broke?"

The health authority says the scanner should be fixed soon and staff is working to reschedule delayed appointments.

They say the scanner has been down for a total of 114 hours since the beginning of the year.

In total, 38 appointments have been postponed.