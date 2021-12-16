Cannoli Cheesecake Recipe
Prep Time: 20 minutes, plus chilling
Ready In: 75 minutes
Serves: 12 -16 (Makes one 9-inch/23 cm cheesecake)
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups (280 g) chocolate or graham cookie crumbs (or crushed biscotti)
- ½ cup (120 g) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 ½ lbs (675 g) Tre Stelle Ricotta Cheese (traditional or Extra Smooth Ricotta Cheese)
- 2/3 cup (135 g) granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 large egg yolks
- ¼ cup (60 ml) sweet Marsala (optional)
- 2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla extract
- 1 tsp (5 ml) finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tsp (5 ml) finely grated orange zest
- pinch ground nutmeg
- 3 Tbsp (45 g) unsalted butter, melted
- ½ cup (85 g) mini chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 325F and lightly grease a 9-inch spring form pan.
- Place the pan on a baking tray.
- For the crust, combine the crumbs with the melted butter and press this into the bottom and up the sides of the spring form pan, coming almost all the way to the top.
- Bake for 12 minutes and cool while preparing the filling.
- For the filling, stir the ricotta by hand to smooth it out, and then whisk in the sugar, eggs, yolks, Marsala (if using) vanilla, lemon and orange zests, nutmeg and then whisk in the melted butter.
- Stir in the chocolate chips and scrape the filling into the crust (it’s OK if the crust is still warm).