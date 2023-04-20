Canon Beazley wins Brady Richard Game Changer Community Award

The last time CTV Atlantic caught up with Canon Beazley, he was putting the final touches on his House of Doom Halloween display at his home in Dartmouth, N.S.

Canon launched the Halloween IWK fundraiser following his own cancer diagnosis in 2021.

“He had to have his left kidney and tumour removed,” said his mother Shelly Beazley, who added he also had seven months of chemotherapy.

Canon then became an IWK Warrior and his Halloween fundraising drive has grown into an enormous success.

“$32,000 -- so far,” said Shelly.

Canon is searching for more creative ways to raise money.

“It really just makes sense to grow it more and more and make a big impact on the community,” said Canon.

Canon also plays U13 with the Dartmouth Whalers Minor Hockey Association.

The Whalers recently launched the Brady Richard Game Changer Community Award, named after the 11-year-old boy who died in February following a long battle with cancer.

“We decided it would be great to have a community award named in his honour,” said Whalers President Phil Power.

According to Power, when it came time to name the first recipient of the award, it was an easy choice.

“This is what hockey is all about,” said Power. “It’s about the community and supporting one another. It’s about being a champion within yourself, and Canon exhibits every aspect of that, and we can’t be more proud of him.”

Canon is also proud to receive the honour.

“I’m so happy that I made that impact because of how much the Dartmouth Whalers made on me and my life,” he said.

Canon Beazley added he still has more work to do as he hopes to continue to have a positive impact on others in his community.