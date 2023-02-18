Cape Breton band Villages drops new album

Cape Breton Folk-rock band Villages released their new album "Dark Island" on Friday.

Band members and cousins Travis and Matt Ellis say the band not only acts like family, they are family.

“Tray and I are cousins, a lot of people think were brothers, John is a cousin, and Archie is our best friend,” says Matt.

The quartet’s new album was recorded live over the course of eight days.

“We recorded it entirely live with Josh Vantasell who produced it,” says Travis.

Matt says the new album is a blend of rock and their Cape Breton roots.

“It’s a nice blend between the two I think, we turn it up to eleven then we got to harness in the folk roots like the Celtic influence of the Cape Breton roots,” says Matt.

Villages will be touring the Maritimes starting in March with shows in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, then will travel to Charlottetown in April.