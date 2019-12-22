NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -- Christmas has come early for a Cape Breton boy, who received a life-changing present thanks to the efforts of a Halifax pilot.

Seven-year-old Brett Costigan of New Waterford has spinal bifida and in unable to walk. For years he’s struggled getting around using a manual wheelchair.

But that all changed on Thursday, when he received a brand new electric wheelchair that is already transforming his world and the way he navigates it.

“I don’t have to push and pull myself,” says Brett.

“It hit me hard, he was so excited,” says Dimitri Neonakis.

The nearly $10,000 wheelchair wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for Costigan’s friendship with Neonakis.

They first met through Neonakis’ ‘Dream Wings’ initiative, a free of charge aviation program dedicated to Children with Special needs providing them with the education and the thrill of flight.

Costigan’s love of flying brought the two together, and the seven-year-old left such an impression on Neonakis, that he started a fundraiser to get the boy his new wheels.

“He’s such a great boy, he’s smiling all the time and to watch him on the floor because he can’t use his manual wheelchair… I thought it could be something that I could at least try,” says Neonakis.

“I cried, a lot,” says Crystal Costigan, Brett’s mother. “There’s pictures of me on social media crying over it, because I didn’t know how he was going to react over it. “

With the chair arriving, Crystal Costigan says her son will be more independent. Costigan has six children and says she would never have been able to afford it on her own.

“Dimitri is a great guy, and now Brett has a life-time friend,” says Costigan.

A special bond and an early Christmas gift that is certainly life-changing for this little boy.