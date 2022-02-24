Cape Breton brewery crafts success with electric delivery vehicles

NYANZA, NS -

Jeremy White of Big Spruce Brewing in Nyanza, N.S., sells organic craft beer on an organic farm. Which is why it's perhaps little surprise that his brewery is among the first to start making the switch to electric delivery vehicles.

"Everybody stops us when they get an opportunity to talk about the electric vehicle,” said White.

“They want to know how it drives, why we chose it, what it's like, what it costs to run."

Two of their vehicles are electric, both Hyundai Konas, and White says they're looking to add more in the future.

He says making the change has turned out to be a good business decision.

"Indeed looking back, especially with the price of gas now, it was a great decision," said White.

Sarah Balloch, clean transport manager of Dartmouth-based Clean Foundation, points out that it is the one-year anniversary of a new rebate in Nova Scotia for e-vehicle and e-bike users.

"The program was officially announced Feb. 24, 2021,” said Balloch.

"(We’ve seen) just under 600 electric vehicle rebates and just over 1,600 e-bike rebates, and we've gotten tons of fantastic feedback."

Ballach says having a locally-owned business like Big Spruce making the switch to electric vehicles, and the visibility that comes with their bright yellow vehicles, can only help raise awareness for the alternative.

"If they can have electric vehicles as delivery vehicles, then you can really see how they can be used for everyday use," said Ballach.

White adds there's a bit more route-planning if you're driving a long distance and there's a need for more charging stations across the Maritimes, but he says there have been fewer maintenance costs.

White plans on adding electric delivery vans next and they'll soon be making another environment-friendly change at the brewery.

"Visit us this year in the summer, because we've got planned a big battery of charging stations as well for our parking lot here,” White said.

“Looking forward to welcoming lots of EV owners here at Big Spruce."