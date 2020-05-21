HALIFAX -- Cape Breton’s annual Celtic Colours International Festival will be moving online this fall.

In a statement posted on their website Thursday, it was announced that for the first time in 23 years, the Celtic Colours International Festival will not be presenting a series of concerts across Cape Breton Island.

“Although we will not be presenting concerts across the island this October as usual, we will be keeping the spirit of Celtic Colours alive and well, celebrating our music and culture online,” said Dawn Beaton, artistic director of the festival.

From October 9-17, Celtic Colours International Festival At Home will celebrate the Island’s music and culture with nightly live streams of performances and stories from Cape Breton.

“While we will miss hosting artists and guests from around the world and sharing our world famous hospitality and scenery, it is our top priority at this time to keep our audience, artists, volunteers and partners safe,” said Beaton.

The Celtic Colours International Festival has been running annually since 1997.