Cape Breton chair yoga instructor overcomes disabilities to inspire others

With his soothing voice and calming demeanour, Rob Zwarun is so natural as a chair yoga instructor that you might not know how much he's overcome to get to where he is.

"I suffer from a chronic illness known as ataxia,” Zwarun explained.

The Glace Bay, N.S., native describes his condition as a degenerative disease that affects his balance.

He uses a scooter to get around.

Thirty years ago, he was diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

He says, at times throughout his life, dealing with two disabilities affected his confidence and left him feeling withdrawn.

"If you saw me back 10 years ago, (it was) complete night and day,” Zwarun said.

The turning point came when he joined the YMCA of Cape Breton a decade ago.

Since February, Zwarun has been a certified chair yoga instructor.

He had to complete a long winter’s worth of training, but he's already reaping the benefits.

"I never really looked at myself as anyone who inspires people, or actually was able to lead people,” Zwarun said.

Just ask his students.

"He's a great motivator, and inspiration for us,” said yoga student and fellow YMCA member John Henry.

"Robert is an excellent teacher,” agreed Gordie Sheriff.

"I mean, he's had a rough life,” said student Kim Fitzner. “And he's overcome it. None of those challenges really put him down, and he's just always come above it."

"Just coming here knowing that you have the self-confidence to do something like that, you have no idea how empowering that is,” Zwarun said.

With classes full most days, Zwarun is already in demand.

He also has a message for anyone else dealing with any disability.

"You can do something like this,” Zwarun said. “And it doesn't have to be in yoga. It can be anything."

Zwarun ends each class with a note of gratitude and when it comes to his own journey, he has plenty of it.

"To see the way that it's turned out as quickly as it has, (it’s been) unbelievable,” Zwarun said.

