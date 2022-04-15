Cape Breton cheer team headed to world championship

GARDINER MINES, N.S. -

In just a few days, a team of Cape Breton girls will be wheels-up, boarding a plane to Orlando, Florida to cheer against the world's best.

The Premier Cheerleading All-Stars, PCA for short, are one of just three Canadian teams invited to the All-Star World Championship April 21-23.

While it's been nerve-wracking at times getting their routine ready, the team is also preparing to take precautions against this sixth wave of COVID-19.

"We're one of the first gyms in the province or in Canada that is actually getting to travel internationally for a competition again,” said coach Brooke-Lynn Hurley. “Along with many others that are going to a few competitions in Florida. We're just trying to be positive about it. It's still a little bit scary with COVID going on, but we're just going to try to have fun and stay safe."

Most of the girls' in-person competitions the past two years have been cancelled. The hope is this time, the reward will outweigh any risk.

"Wear our masks,” said 14-year-old Matheson Swartzack. “A lot of us already had it, so it's not as stressful but you can get it again. So we're still going to try to be safe."

The team has been practising up to four days a week, two and three hours at a time, to sharpen up. Beyond the pandemic, there was one more hurdle to overcome - raising enough money to pay for the trip.

"Without the generous support of the community, this trip would never be possible,” Hurley said. “We had lots of sponsorships come in. We've been trying to get in every week, fundraising as much as possible."

PCA is actually sending two squads to the world championship. It's an elimination format. While the main goal is to have fun, they also hope to make it past the first day of competition - and take the stage again on day two.

"It's a great honour, and the girls are really excited to represent our country,” Hurley added.

The team flies out Monday.