Cape Breton child-care centre says thieves stole thousands of dollars of heating oil

It was a chilly start to the day on Tuesday for workers at the Health Park Early Learning Centre in Sydney, N.S.

As the day went on, the building wasn't warming up -- that's when owner Helen Gamble knew something was wrong and found someone drained their oil tank.

“The thought that they would take it from a child-care centre, where children are, they're stealing from them,” she says.

Gamble says she's heard from neighbours who also had their oil stolen over the weekend.

She says it leaves the centre in a financial hole heading into the winter months.

“It's was $2,000.61 to fill the tank and now that has to be done twice, so we're started our heating season off with over $4,000.”

Nova Scotia Health is also dealing with oil theft.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 for stealing oil from a tank at the South Cumberland clinic.

Nova Scotia Health says they are putting locks on all its fuel tanks to try and prevent further theft.

“Unfortunately, this doesn't surprise me, that this is starting to become an issue with the rising cost of oil,” said Jodi McDavid, with Cape Breton Transition House.

McDavid has been the executive director at Cape Breton Transition House for almost two years. She says the struggles people are facing have only got worse in the last six months.

“We've had people who have been living in their vehicles because they couldn't make rent and then were having their vehicles repossessed and that's how they found themselves to the shelter system.”

Back at the child-care centre, Gamble says they have now installed locks on their tank to keep people out.

“We're very trusting,” she says. “We're in the community and know people in the community; this never even crossed our mind.”