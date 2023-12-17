Cape Breton 'Christmas Crew' helps families in need
A large group of volunteers lined the Hub Club parking lot in Glace Bay, N.S., on Sunday.
Many braved the cold weather to bag grocery items to help families in need this Christmas.
“I’ve been here for about eight or nine years now. It’s kind of a Christmas tradition for myself and my two girls. We always say it kicks off things for us, for Christmas, to be able to help people in our town,” said Kerri Fernandez, a volunteer.
John White is the Progressive Conservative MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion. He and his family started this tradition more than 20 years ago. They would pick up a few groceries and drop them off to a family in the community for Christmas, but each year it has grown.
“The need is actually quite high this year. We’re finding people who are not typically looking for assistance reaching out this year and asking for help. That’s a little different for sure,” says White.
“The Christmas Crew,” as they call themselves, will help bag 300 orders and deliver gifts to around 80 children in the community.
“It’s a true community event and I value that because it’s the community stepping up for the community. I think it matters a lot. Even folks receiving groceries will be here today helping bag groceries and prepare for others, so it’s a way of everyone giving back to the community,” says White.
Statistics say nearly 40 per cent of children living in Glace Bay are living in poverty.
The food bank connects the volunteers with families anonymously; no names, just a list of addresses.
“Sometimes it’s very uncomfortable for them to receive that. We just do it really quick, and say we’re giving from the ‘Christmas Crew’ and wish them a happy holiday. And some people are very excited. We have mixed reactions, actually,” says Fernandez.
The goal is to make a difference and hope the holidays will be a little merrier for some Maritime families.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s US$2,000 gold bars
Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast
An intense late-year storm barreled up the East Coast of the U.S. on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records, forced water rescues from flooded streets and washed out holiday celebrations.
Quebec's electricity ambitions reopen old wounds in Newfoundland and Labrador
As Quebec prepares to ramp up electricity production to meet its ambitious economic goals, the government is trying to extend a power deal that has caused decades of resentment in Newfoundland and Labrador.
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Nanalan' is taking over TikTok decades after the show aired. Here's the story behind that wonderful girl
Could she be any cuter? A three-year-old puppet and her nana, popular among Canadian youth two decades ago, are taking over TikTok, and perhaps proving once again that Mona is a wonderful girl.
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
Toronto
-
Toronto police release images of suspect wanted in Leslieville stabbing
Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end late last week.
-
Teen girl seriously injured after being struck by driver of TTC bus in Etobicoke
A 14-year-old female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by the driver of a TTC bus on Sunday afternoon in central Etobicoke.
-
Nanalan' is taking over TikTok decades after the show aired. Here's the story behind that wonderful girl
Could she be any cuter? A three-year-old puppet and her nana, popular among Canadian youth two decades ago, are taking over TikTok, and perhaps proving once again that Mona is a wonderful girl.
Calgary
-
WinsSport briefly closes hill after youth suffers serious injury
WinSport shut down early Sunday due to a serious injury on the hill and a shortage of medics on site.
-
Families with sick kids treated to a private Toys “R” Us shopping spree
Families of children with serious illnesses and medical conditions were treated to a private shopping spree at Toy “R” Us on Macleod Trail Sunday morning.
-
Hundreds of synchronized skaters at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex to compete at Rose Bowl
Hundreds of skaters are in Calgary this weekend, navigating the ice in beautiful patterns for the 39th Rose Bowl.
Montreal
-
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
-
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake recorded in western Quebec
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in western Quebec on Sunday afternoon.
-
Tropical bird spotted far from home in Laval, Que.
Another rare bird has been spotted in an unexpected area of Quebec. The Summer Tanager usually winters down south in the tropics of Central and South America, yet, a bright yellow female has been spending time in Laval.
Edmonton
-
Fire that levels church near Alberta Indigenous community under investigation
RCMP in Alberta are investigating a fire that destroyed a church.
-
'A heartless attack': Human rights group takes EPS to court over large-scale plan to tear down encampments before Christmas
A court has granted an interim injunction against the Edmonton Police Service and the City of Edmonton to stop plans to clear eight homeless camp sites next week.
-
Salvation Army behind in donations, but feeling 'optimistic'
The Salvation Army is feeling hopeful about hitting this year's fundraising goal, despite only being halfway there.
Northern Ontario
-
Court rules against ousted Elliot Lake mayor’s appeal
A court has dismissed an appeal filed by Elliot Lake's Chris Patrie, who wanted to overturn a lower court decision that saw him removed from the mayor's office earlier this year.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
-
Research project looks to increase food production in northern Ontario
Collège Boréal has partnered with multiple non-profit organizations across northern Ontario to identify the barriers to local food production.
London
-
Municipality ‘steps up’ to launch school bus camera pilot project
Nothing makes John Chapman angrier than when he watches a driver ignore the flashing stop sign on the side of his school bus, while a child is crossing the road. He says it’s happening now, more than ever.
-
‘Wow, that’s huge’: St. Thomas, Ont. officials tour Volkswagen battery plant in Germany
At more than two-million square metres, the mayor of St. Thomas, Ont. couldn’t believe the size of the battery plant under construction in Salzgitter, Germany.
-
Missing woman found deceased near Tillsonburg
Ontario Provincial Police say a Tillsonburg woman who has been missing since November has been found deceased.
Winnipeg
-
'Quieter than it used to be': Fewer calls coming in to Operation Red Nose
For the last few weeks, Operation Red Nose has been driving merry Manitobans home safely from their holiday celebrations. But the not-for-profit ride service says call volumes have been lower than usual this year.
-
‘Pack your patience’: Winnipeg Airport Authority gears up for busy holiday travel season
The Winnipeg Airport Authority (WAA) said it’s expecting thousands of people to pass through its terminal in the lead up to Christmas.
-
Police searching for suspects after teen killed in Graham Avenue stabbing
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
Ottawa
-
Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires at driver of stolen vehicle that struck cop
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer shot at the driver of a stolen car in Overbrook moments after another officer was hit by a car door.
-
One person in serious condition after Michele Heights shooting
Ottawa police say one person was shot Sunday afternoon in the Michele Heights neighbourhood.
-
The Ottawa Mission serves up more than 17,400 Christmas meals
It was a busy day at The Ottawa Mission, as volunteers served up thousands of pounds of turkey, dressing, and all the fixings as part of its annual Christmas meal.
Saskatoon
-
'Hug your kids': Saskatoon man speaks out after son's homicide
A man’s violent death outside a Saskatoon gas station earlier this month has prompted his family to advocate for change.
-
This Sask. town was once the site of North America's largest barn
Over 100 years ago, this unassuming community of German settlers was the site of North America’s largest barn — the short-lived legacy of an eccentric immigrant from Kentucky with a penchant for living large.
-
Sask. woman, 86, knits scarves to help homeless residents beat the cold
Eighty-six-year-old Eleanor George spent the last six years knitting scarves for people in need.
Vancouver
-
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
An earthquake shook B.C.’s South Coast on Sunday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada.
-
'Outrageous': Threats to Ibrahim Ali's lawyers spur court safety concerns in B.C.
Ali was convicted on Dec. 8 of first-degree murder for the killing of a 13-year-old girl in a B.C. park, and while the trial may be over, the fallout for McCullough and co-counsel Ben Lynskey continues.
-
Dogs help B.C. couple escape structure fire
A couple in Interior B.C. were able to escape a structure fire that destroyed their home thanks to their dogs, officials said.
Regina
-
Sask. junior hockey team mourns death of Moose Jaw player
The Nipawin Hawks took to social media Sunday to announce the tragic death of former player Brady Grasdal.
-
This Sask. town was once the site of North America's largest barn
Over 100 years ago, this unassuming community of German settlers was the site of North America’s largest barn — the short-lived legacy of an eccentric immigrant from Kentucky with a penchant for living large.
-
Regina woman charged after allegedly stealing taxi and driving through Cornwall Centre
A 32-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Regina's downtown core — ending inside the Cornwall Centre.
Vancouver Island
-
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
An earthquake shook B.C.’s South Coast on Sunday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada.
-
B.C. mortgage broker fined $50K, suspended 3 months for 'misleading' applications
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $50,000 to a professional regulator after admitting to submitting "misleading" applications to lenders.
-
'Near-zero visibility': Fog advisory in effect Saturday night for Greater Victoria, Malahat
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a fog advisory for Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway, saying "near-zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring."