Cape Breton 'Christmas Crew' helps families in need

A large group of volunteers lined the Hub Club parking lot in Glace Bay, N.S., on Sunday.

Many braved the cold weather to bag grocery items to help families in need this Christmas.

“I’ve been here for about eight or nine years now. It’s kind of a Christmas tradition for myself and my two girls. We always say it kicks off things for us, for Christmas, to be able to help people in our town,” said Kerri Fernandez, a volunteer.

John White is the Progressive Conservative MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion. He and his family started this tradition more than 20 years ago. They would pick up a few groceries and drop them off to a family in the community for Christmas, but each year it has grown.

“The need is actually quite high this year. We’re finding people who are not typically looking for assistance reaching out this year and asking for help. That’s a little different for sure,” says White.

“The Christmas Crew,” as they call themselves, will help bag 300 orders and deliver gifts to around 80 children in the community.

“It’s a true community event and I value that because it’s the community stepping up for the community. I think it matters a lot. Even folks receiving groceries will be here today helping bag groceries and prepare for others, so it’s a way of everyone giving back to the community,” says White.

Statistics say nearly 40 per cent of children living in Glace Bay are living in poverty.

The food bank connects the volunteers with families anonymously; no names, just a list of addresses.

“Sometimes it’s very uncomfortable for them to receive that. We just do it really quick, and say we’re giving from the ‘Christmas Crew’ and wish them a happy holiday. And some people are very excited. We have mixed reactions, actually,” says Fernandez.

The goal is to make a difference and hope the holidays will be a little merrier for some Maritime families.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.