Cape Breton community's only remaining Second World War veteran receives France's highest honour

IONA, N.S. -

At the Remembrance Day service in Iona, N.S., there was no doubting who the guest of honour was.

At age 98, Joe Burke is the last remaining Second World War veteran from his community. Burke joined the army with the Cape Breton Highlanders and it was while fighting in Normandy that he and his comrades played a role in the liberation of France from Nazi occupation.

"It was an honour that the French government remembered us," Burke said.

First established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Legion of Honour is France's highest military decoration. For Burke though, wearing it can at times feel bittersweet.

"Actually, horrible," Burke said. "Because I always think of my buddies that were left behind."

Burke says when he closes his eyes, he can still see and hear what he experienced nearly eight decades ago.

"It never leaves you," he said.

Burke was knighted by France as part of his honour. He also holds an honourary Doctorate of Letters from Cape Breton University. Burke has six children, many of whom have also served.

"We're proud of him," said daughter Kathleen Burke. "His attitude towards service and serving the country – and serving your community, too – to the point that it really did rub off on his children."

Burke now lives at the Cove Guest Home in Sydney. He looks back on his life and service with humility.

"I'm just the old farm boy that left here and came back," he said. "That was it."