Cape Breton community's only remaining Second World War veteran receives France's highest honour

At age 98, Joe Burke is the last remaining Second World War veteran from Iona, N.S. Burke joined the army with the Cape Breton Highlanders and it was while fighting in Normandy that he and his comrades played a role in the liberation of France from Nazi occupation.

