Cape Breton cottages suffer extensive damage following Fiona

Cottages at a Cape Breton beach-front resort were ripped apart this weekend after Fiona hit Ingonish, N.S.

The Glenghorm Beach Resort pushed through COVID-19 and recently finished renovations. Now, at least three cottages are destroyed and others are damaged.

Beach rocks and debris are strewn across what used to be a lawn. The resort has no guests and therefore, no incoming revenue.

Manager Kathy Graham Mackinnon says she's worried about what the destruction means for the owner.

"When you see somebody pour their whole life into this. Everything he had. Everything that came in in the business just went right back in and now it’s gone," she said.

"There’s no way insurance is going to cover all of this. We need so much help."

North on the Cabot Trail in Neil’s Harbour and New Haven, N.S., road crews brought in hope Monday.

Fiona slammed into the fishing village, tipping a trailer, coating the coast with sea foam and pushing giant rocks into a basement and on top of a road.

The coastal road was cut up and covered, making the drive impossible.

On Monday, crews worked from a bulldozer and an excavator to clear the path.

"They showed up really quickly. I’m really proud of how quick they showed up. I didn’t expect them here so soon," said Adele Hatcher, a resident of New Haven, N.S.

The link is essential in case of emergencies.

"We have our fire department on that side and the main number of residents on this side," said Dale Smith, Chief of Neil’s Harbour New Haven Fire Department, who noted the detour around takes about 30 minutes.

In Ingonish Beach, a road next to the beach area is also impassable.

"We’re going to need help, especially from the federal and provincial governments coming up and get them repaired properly," said Larry Dauphinee, Deputy Warden of Victoria County.