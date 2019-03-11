

CTV Atlantic





A proposed ban on roosters in the Cape Breton region has quite a few people crowing.

While some say the birds are too noisy and smelly for anywhere but a farm, those who keep them on their property, see them as fine pets and some plan to bring them to roost at council on Tuesday night.

Two roosters make themselves at home inside the Sydney Mines home of Shelly Stubbert.

That's because they live indoors there and are free to climb up and down the stairs.

Stubbert and family friend David Jones treat them like any other pet and are against a proposed bylaw that might force them to fly the coop.

“I don't think it's quite fair,” Jones said. “These guys are some of the greatest pets you'd ever want to have. They're a great draw in the neighbourhood. Everybody loves them. They're quite trainable.”

Yes, they crow in the house at 5 a.m., but Stubbert and Jones say their neighbours don't complain.

But the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says enough rooster owners have run afoul of those who live near them and council drafted a bylaw that would ban them, except for on farms.

“Council over the years have been receiving complaints from people that their neighbours haven't been practising good animal husbandry in keeping the animals quiet, or not managing the odour coming from the animals,” said Malcolm Gillis, the director of planning and development for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

An online petition on the “Rallying for Roosters” Facebook group has already gotten more than 500 signatures.

One woman is worried her granddaughter might lose the pet she received from her 4-H group.

Council is considering amendments to the bylaw that might allow roosters under conditions.

“I've heard from a couple of residents from my district,” said Steve Gillespie. “All of them feel the same way I do, that the total ban may not be appropriate. I think we have to divide this into urban, suburban and rural areas.”

When the issue comes up again at tomorrow night's council meeting, rooster owners and their supporters say they will be here -- and they plan on bringing their birds with them!

“I don't think it's going to fly,” said Gillespie.

Sure enough, the city says birds won't be allowed in council chambers.

“If they don't allow us in, that's fine too,” Jones said. “As long as we're outside to show our support for everybody, and I’m sure there will be a lot of other people there with theirs.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.