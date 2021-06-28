NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -- The Cape Breton County Farmers Exhibition in North Sydney, N.S. has been cancelled for the second year in a row and some organizers say there is a chance it will never return.

"It would be a real shame to lose it," said Keith Rudderham, president of the Cape Breton-Richmond Federation of Agriculture.

The exhibition has been held each summer in North Sydney since 1916. This year would have marked its 105th anniversary but due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the event had to be cancelled. Organizers say as things stand, it may never come back.

"We've had issues over the years of holding the exhibition and barely making any money, and now COVID really makes things more expensive to run, as it does to everybody else" explained Rudderham. "And we're not sure if we'll have the numbers of people we normally expect."

The building on the exhibition grounds has also become a problem. It's a large space that Rudderman says is getting harder and more expensive to maintain.

"A bunch of volunteer farmers don't have time to run a facility that size and its getting more and more difficult to make ends meet," said Rudderham.

Paul MacDonald and his daughter have been attending the exhibition for years, making it a tradition of their own. He says it would be a shame for other families to miss out on the event.

"I think it would be a huge loss, personally," said MacDonald. "It's a wonderful activity. It teaches you a lot about responsibility."

MacDonald says, realistically, he knows a lot of community support would be needed for the Cape Breton County Farmers Exhibition to return.

"It's disappointing and I hope somehow, that everybody can come together and pull together as a community and bring it back for next year," said MacDonald.

"We want to be able to sit down with local government or provincial government, to see if there is a future for what we're doing," said Rudderham.

Rudderham says organizers have been asking the provincial government for funding, but have had no luck so far.