SYDNEY, N.S. -- In 2004, Dan Joseph MacNeil and Charlene MacNeil had matching rings made when they renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary.

A few years later, Dan Joseph lost his in the middle of winter.

"We searched for hours trying to get it," Dan Joseph said. "Dug up a lot of snow, but we didn't find it. So we said we hoped to find it in the spring."

Sure enough, the couple's daughter-in-law found it once the snow melted, but Charlene told her not to tell Dan Joseph because she had an Easter morning surprise in store.

"I said 'oh, we'll just put it in one of the Kinder eggs and seal the edge back up,'" Charlene said. "He opened it up, and the tears started to come."

It was a neat trick -- one everyone thought would never be repeated, but fast-forward to Christmas 2018, when MacNeil misplaced her ring -- and several others -- after taking them off before heading to a Christmas party for the restaurant she owns in Whycocomagh.

"We searched the restaurant, and we searched the house many times to no avail," said Charlene.

She figured they were gone for good, but this Easter weekend, her daughter Holly and three year old granddaughter Madison - turned the tables on her during a Facetime chat and she learned her rings had been found.

"I was just … overcome by emotion," Charlene said. "I couldn't even talk. He said, 'you did it now, your mother is speechless!'"

The rings had been found in a truck glove compartment and Charlene was only too happy to have her Kinder egg tactic used on her.

"It was pretty nostalgic, and that it happened at Easter time again, it was like, so coincidental," Charlene said.

Most important, the couple says, was getting their cherished rings back and sharing happy tears during this trying time.

"They talk about Christmas miracles, but I guess there's Easter miracles as well," she said.