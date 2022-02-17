Cape Breton couple grateful for legislation that allows them to be placed together in long-term care

SYDNEY RIVER, N.S. -

Flo and Robert Bennett have been through a lot together after 61 years of marriage.

The New Waterford, N.S., couple first started dating as teenagers. Now they live together in connecting rooms at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney River, N.S., and say they can’t imagine being apart.

"We're together since '57. That's a long time,” said Robert Bennett.

"I don't even want to think about it, being alone."

Robert was a coal miner and survived two mine collapses. After he was injured in the second accident, Flo dedicated her life to caring for him, something she wanted to continue doing.

"If I could not be with him, I would not go,” said Flo.

Even with pandemic restrictions, Flo says she and her husband are happy.

"I'm more relaxed now than I was in a long time,” she said.

“I feel great."

Thanks to the Life Partners in Long-Term Care Act, provincial legislation that came into effect in Nova Scotia on March 1, 2021, couples like the Bennetts can now be more easily placed together.

"They shouldn't have to worry about losing their spouse, or having their spouse move into a different facility,” said Kyle Richardson, a regional manager for Shannex Inc., which owns the Harbourstone facility in Sydney River.

"It's something that we tried to do and tried to accommodate as best as we could prior to this. But now having the support behind it to make sure that it happens, it certainly makes it a lot easier for everyone."

Derek Mombourquette was a minister in the Liberal government that was in power in Nova Scotia when the legislation was passed. He says when partners were separated based on different care level needs, it often had negative impacts.

"This was something that we were all hearing as MLAs,” said Mombourquette.

"I was hearing stories from families that loved ones, after spending their entire lives together, were being separated and it was devastating."