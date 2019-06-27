

CTV Atlantic





When Nancy and Jonathan Keller had their second child, they decided to make a change.

“There was a lot of huffing and puffing,” said Jonathan Keller.“Not much energy to do anything. To go for a walk in the park was out of the question. A bag of chips and pop on the couch was our go-to.”

Both are in their 30s and Nancy weighed 300 pounds, while Jonathan came in at close to 370.

With busy work schedules, and building a family, they left their healthy lifestyles fall to the wayside.

“We both have physically active jobs, but other than that we were both couch potatoes,” Nancy Keller says.

With their weights at all-time highs, the young parents were inspired to make a change.

“It's important for me to set an example for my kids because they watch us every day and I want them to know that the gym and being healthy is part of a daily life,” Nancy Keller said. “If we can do it, anybody can do it.”

So, they started going to the gym and have been working out at the YMCA several times a week. Nancy has even taken up running.

They admit it was intimidating at first.

“Stay focused,” said Jonathan Keller says. “You are probably going to have more bad times along the way then good. But it's an incredible experience to feel it.”

Together they've now lost a combined 245 pounds in about two years. They say they are sharing their story to motivate others.

Through this journey together, it's also made them closer as a couple.

“I remember at one point someone told us it was going to be impossible and when he told me that, I said ‘I’m going to make it possible,’” Nancy Keller said. “So, once we found a routine, we pushed each other to come; it's amazing to have a support system.”

And to keep setting goals.

Nancy is currently training to complete a triathlon while Jonathan says he's just happy having more energy to be a better dad.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.