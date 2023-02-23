Cape Breton couple’s viral videos help others fall in love with the island

Through photos, videos and storytelling, Davey Andersen and Skylar MacDonald have been sharing their Cape Breton adventures on Instagram for their company Davey and Sky Media with online audiences around the world.

“It kind of all came to be out of passion. We love travelling and love photography and we began documenting our travels on YouTube for family members, and it's a nice little documentation for ourselves too,” said photographer Skylar MacDonald.

The couple’s reach has gone far beyond just family members. They currently have tens of thousands of followers on different social media platforms.

It all started with short trips showcasing their home of Cape Breton Island.

“Getting to capture that in photography or videography and then hearing the feedback from those owners,” said MacDonald. “And then seeing the effect it had on travellers. We hear that somebody went out of their way to visit that business or destination because we feature it.”

The duo has become so popular, they've been asked to take their adventures outside the Maritimes.

“We've had the recent opportunity to go to Costa Rica to feature a lovely retreat there. It's called ‘Sand and Salt Escapes.’ We've had the opportunity to work with Halifax airport and WestJet to promote flights to Scotland and Paris. We are definitely trying to broaden our reach,” said MacDonald.

Davey and Sky have been shown a lot of love online, but the young couple says this experience has helped them build an even stronger bond with each other.

“I find what we do has definitely brought us closer together and we're both passionate about it and we're a good team, for sure,” said MacDonald.