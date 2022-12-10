Cape Breton CrossFit enthusiast remembered for impact on others

She was known for her boundless energy and displays of strength, so for the people who knew Terri Jackson at CrossFit D10 in Glace Bay, N.S., it's hard to believe she's gone.

"Terri was my number one supporter and always celebrated my milestones with me,” said Brenda McNeil, who grew up with Jackson, and in recent years, enlisted her as her fitness coach. "I wasn't sure that I had the body for CrossFit, but Terri reassured me that I did. I came down here and I joined and I never looked back."

Jackson was one of the founders at the CrossFit gym and helped build it from the ground up.

"Terri would have been the head coach here. She was warmly dubbed ‘The Warden,’” said CrossFit D10 owner Keely Wadden.

Jackson excelled at many other sports, and worked as a legal assistant. She had a husband and a 23-year-old son.

"It was a very short illness –- cancer,” Wadden explained.

Jackson passed away on Wednesday. Despite her diagnosis, it came as a shock to her friends from many walks of life.

Though heartbroken, others at the gym are now organizing an event in her memory next weekend.

"Next Saturday, we'll have a hero workout dubbed 'Legend' for Terri,” Wadden said. “So we're just hoping everyone she's ever touched or made an impact on, this is the best way that we as a community know how to honour her."

Tributes have been shared on social media with the hashtag legend.

Back at the gym, Brenda McNeil said she'll cherish the memory of her last workout with her coach, and friend, not long ago.

"Terri brought out the best in everyone,” she said. “She saw your ability when you didn't see it. She helped people get where they needed to be, and she certainly helped me. I'll miss her."

Jackson would have turned 52 on New Year's Eve.