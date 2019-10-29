GLACE BAY -- Thirty-three inpatient beds sat empty in Glace Bay on Tuesday according to doctors who work inside.

A feud between the province and physicians over compensation has led to overcrowding at the island's largest hospital in Sydney where more than a dozen people are waiting for beds.

A tentative agreement reached between Doctors Nova Scotia and the province's health and wellness department has some physicians optimistic.

"I'm hopeful that some of the measures that have been taken will help to cover some of those outlying in-patient beds so we can start to repatriate some patients to North Sydney and Glace Bay," Dr. Margaret Fraser, a Cape Breton physician.

Fraser says she can't discuss the details of the contract because they're confidential, but CTV News has learned physicians in Nova Scotia will receive a two per cent pay increase each year, for the next four years.

Family physicians and emergency room doctors will be the highest paid among their peers in Atlantic Canada by the end of the contract.

"I'm looking forward to the contract being communicated out to doctors," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

The contract also includes better incentives for practising in rural areas, better parental leave benefits, and promises for more doctor engagement in health care decision making.

"There are very good people in labour and very good people in government working with the best interest of Nova Scotians in mind," said Minister Mark Furey.

Fraser says she likes what's she's seen in the contract.

"I've had a glance through it and there have been some improvements in key areas, but we will have to see whether the membership accept it," Fraser said.

Voting starts Nov. 4 and wraps up on Nov. 25 with results being made public Nov. 27.