Cape Breton Eagles players injured in multi-vehicle crash

Three Cape Breton Eagles players were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the team, the players were on their way to Cape Breton, driving on Highway 104, when the collision occurred.

The team says all three players were taken to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., and were treated for their injuries.

“This was a scary situation of course, but as an organization we are relieved no one got seriously hurt,” said club general manager Sylvain Couturier in the release.

Angelo Fullerton, 19, and Lucas Romeo, 19, were released from hospital Monday night.

“Brayden Schmitt was admitted overnight so his injuries could be monitored by medical professionals,” reads the release.

The team expects Schmitt will be released from hospital in the “coming days.”

“Right now we are awaiting further updates from doctors and we will take the situation one day at a time,” said Couturier.

“We are grateful the occupants from the other vehicles involved were not seriously injured as well, and we thank the medical professionals at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and local first responder for their provided care.”

