Cape Breton Eagles unveil new heritage themed jersey

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Eagles will be wearing jerseys that honour local Mi’kmaq heritage when they hit the ice Friday night.

The new jersey was designed by Membertou First Nation to replicate Chief Terry Paul’s Regalia.

"Our Chief's regalia tells a story about when we came together as nations. It tells a beautiful story. As a leader it talks about how nations are coming together," said Jeff Ward, Membertou Heritage Park General Manager.

The colours red, white, yellow, and black are taken from the Mi’kmaq Medicine Wheel and represent the four directions, along with spiritual, physical, emotional and mental health.

"The curve motive tells a great story. It doesn't just represent earth and flowers and canoes. It also talks about your journey in life," said Ward.

Friday's heritage game will be the first of its kind in the team's 25 year history. The goal is to celebrate Cape Breton’s culture and history.

"The concept is to partner with a different organization every year to honour different parts of the island and this year it's celebrating both Mi'Kmaq's contribution to hockey and Membertou," said Pat McNeil, Cape Breton Eagles play-by-play announcer.

With the game still days away, there's already a lot of buzz off the ice and on social media.

"The reaction was very positive. When you put something like this out you're hoping people are going to respond to it, but it was an immediate, overwhelming, positive response. We didn't expect all of this positive feedback to come in so quickly," said McNeil.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off and proceeds will go to a charity of Membertou’s choice. Fans are not required to attend the game to get a jersey.

"In the past something like that would've been done at the game, but you can't get as many people out now, so this gives everyone an opportunity to see the jerseys to put a bid in on them. I'm interested to see how much money people are willing to pay, "said McNeil.