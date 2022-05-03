Cape Breton family organizes fundraiser during Brain Tumour Awareness Month

After losing her battle to brain cancer over a year ago, Cayla Toomey's giving spirit continues to light up the Cape Breton region with the help of her loved ones.

Her old room is filled with auction items, as her daughter prepares a fundraiser for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

"I think it's our turn to give back," said her daughter, Haley Toomey.

Haley has collected thousands of dollars in donated prizes over several weeks.

From hockey memorabilia - signed by the likes of Phil Esposito and Grant Fuhr - to lobster and beer vouchers.

Kicking off Brain Tumour Awareness Month, Haley is organizing a silent auction and dance.

"She tried to educate as much as she could and really spread the word about the Hospital Foundation," Haley said.

Before 52-year-old Cayla passed away last March, she officially became a face for the foundation as she shared her story and encouraged others to support the organization.

"The strength that that takes is incredible," said Jenna Dunlop of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation. "Cayla was just such a special person and such a great friend of the Foundation. Although the outcome wasn't what any of us wanted, it's nice to see Haley and Tim carrying on her legacy and for us to be able to stay involved in their lives."

The auction and 80s dance is Friday evening at The Main Event in Glace Bay, and there are already tentative plans to make it annual.

Haley Toomey said she's grateful for the community members and local businesses who chipped in for the cause.

"It makes us so happy at the end of the day to be able to still talk about my mom and remember her, and continue on talking about her," she said. "Everything that has gone on in the last two years. And being able to turn good from the bad."