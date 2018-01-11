

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton family that has been grieving the loss of a loved one has been reunited with some family heirlooms that were stolen, but more remain missing.

Steve Wadden says the culprits smashed the back door to gain entry to his in-laws’ Sydney River, N.S. home Sunday morning. Area residents reported seeing a truck in the yard at 6 a.m.

Wadden says they stole a number of sentimental items, including a unique China set, some First World War medals, and jewelry belonging to his mother-in-law, who died a few years ago.

However, Wadden says jewelry, medals and war photographs remain missing.

“We want to offer the most sincere thank you for all of your support, concern and caring words over the past few days It's been overwhelming to feel the community rally around us,” Wadden said on Facebook.

“From all of the family, we are forever grateful that these items are back where they belong – forever grateful for family and good friends.”

The theft comes just two months after Wadden’s father-in-law died following a battle with cancer.

“We’re still trying to get the estate settled, get the house sold, and hand the keys over to the new buyer,” Wadden said to CTV News Tuesday. “My wife hasn’t even had a chance to grieve and here we are being taken advantage of and violated by.”

Wadden said he will not be commenting on the circumstances in which the items were recovered. He also said he will not be following up with police or pursuing criminal charges.

“What matters is that most of this priceless family history has been reunited with its rightful owners,” the Facebook post reads.

Wadden is offering money for only the remaining items.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.