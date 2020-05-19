HALIFAX -- For the first time in its 104-year history, the Cape Breton County Farmers Exhibition won’t take place this summer.

The First and Second World Wars couldn’t shut it down, and neither could the Great Depression.

But the century-old staple of Cape Breton summers won’t be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Exhibition Association of Nova Scotia (EANS) recently announced the cancellation of all exhibitions and fairs in the province, which includes the event that has brought people to North Sydney for generations.

“It’s 13 exhibitions, five fairs, and we got together and spoke, and because of the health and safety of everyone that was in agreement,” said Pauline MacLeod, spokesperson for the Cape Breton County Farmers Exhibition.

Stable owner Nicola Lewis has been showing horses at the exhibition for 30 years. She says while everyone understands why this year’s event had to be cancelled, it’s still disappointing.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into preparing horses for the exhibition, and it’s a big disappointment I’m sure, for a lot of the kids that ride,” says Lewis.

In addition to being an annual showcase for everyone from farmers to 4H clubs, the exhibition’s long history and the generations who have enjoyed coming here over the years, means its become staple for the whole community.

Not to mention a boost to the economy in North Sydney and surrounding communities.

“I take vacation that whole week. Good times, get together with friends,” says Lewis.

Organizers say this year’s cancellation could leave the exhibitions future in limbo.

“The exhibition is a fundraiser for the grounds, and right now nothing is going on at the grounds,” explains MacLeod. “If we don’t have a fundraiser, there’s no funds to keep the grounds going.”

With no current funding place, organizers are hoping for help from government and local businesses to stay afloat.

Annual attendance figures show that some 15,000 people were coming through the doors in recent years.

Back at her stable, Nicola Lewis says she and her riders are confident the exhibition will be back.

“They look forward to it every year,” says Lewis. “They train hard every year for the show, they’re pretty competitive kids, and they absolutely love it.”

Organizers and participants alike are hoping the exhibition will be able to return in 2021.

But for now, it’s safety first, as the exhibition grounds will remain empty this summer for the first time since it all started back in 1916.