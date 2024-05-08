Cape Breton Farmers' Market locked out in dispute with landlord

The Cape Breton Farmers' Market in Sydney, N.S., is normally filled with visitors on Saturdays, but on Wednesday, that was a different story. The downtown market's doors are closed and its future is uncertain.

"The long and short of it is we're locked out of our building," said farmers market manager Pauline Singer.

Singer said when she arrived Tuesday morning, the locks had been changed on the downstairs space they rent without any notice provided as to why.

On Wednesday, there was a sign on the door telling people to stay out.

"We owe back property taxes and we've made a conscious effort to try and meet with the landlord over the past several months, him and his solicitor, to try and reach an arrangement and get a final number on what we actually owe for the taxes," said Singer.

"They locked the doors because there's about $76,000 owing in back rent, taxes”, said Tony Mozvik, lawyer for the building’s landlords.

Mozvik said the farmers market is in violation of their lease, adding there's been efforts in the past to settle the money that is owed.

"Repeatedly over the last three years we've tried to get them to honour and acknowledge that and it hasn't been done," Mozvik said. “So in fact, the rent hasn't even been paid this month."

Unless the issue is resolved, the farmers market won't be held in its usual spot this weekend.

A pop-up market is scheduled Saturday at the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub building in Bras d'Or, N.S. – about 20 minutes away from the market's normal location.

'"Our main objective right now and our priority is to get access to the space so our vendors can access their products, because right now they are all locked up inside," Singer added.

Mozvik said the next step is to meet with the farmers market's new board chair.

"Then there will be a discussion about the relationship between the parties and how we go forward from here," he said.

