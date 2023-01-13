Cape Breton fitness enthusiasts take on '100 Days of Fitness' challenge

BIRCH GROVE, N.S. -

Cape Breton runner Shantelle Farrell is among dozens taking part in the 2023 "100 Days of Fitness" challenge put on by the Cape Breton Road Runners.

As recently as this time last year, regular activity wasn't really part of Farrell's routine.

"I was probably in a blanket burrito in my bed, doing absolutely nothing," Farrell said with a laugh.

Debbie Howie completed her 30 minutes indoors on Friday on her rowing machine.

At the age of 64, Howie and her friends - who dub themselves "The 60s Squad" - are living proof that this challenge is for many different ages.

"We've been together for quite a few years now," she said. “We run together, swim together, have done yoga together. We've exercised down here in my gym together. We go out to eat together."

The "100 Days of Fitness" challenge started on New Year's Day when a large group took off for a Resolution Run.

The activity completed for the challenge can be anything as long as it involves movement.

People have snowshoed, gone skiing, swam in an indoor pool or even just completed a half-an-hour walk.

"The big thing is the social, the friends... the conversations, the laughs," Howie said.

Many New Year's resolutions die off after a little while, and doing anything for 100 days straight is always a challenge.

That's why people taking park in the challenge are doing it together - for motivation, and to hold one another accountable.

"I encouraged some of my friends to do it, so now I feel obligated to stick with it because they're out there doing it," Farrell said.

“So, I obviously have to hold my end of the bargain up as well."

When the 100 days are up, those who complete the challenge will get T-shirts to mark their achievement.

Though for some, this will just be a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

"I'm sticking to it. I've got a goal to run a full marathon for the Fiddlers, so start early and I'll only be more prepared for when the time comes," said Farrell.