A young goalie from a tiny Cape Breton community has announced himself on the world stage, minding the net for Team Canada at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships in Russia.

Colten Ellis's dad can hardly believe how far his son has come since he first strapped on the pads in his tiny home community of River Denys.

"It's pretty overwhelming to be honest with you. It's a pretty surreal feeling," says Brian Ellis, as he watches his son Colten stop pucks for Team Canada against Belarus from River Denys, Cape Breton.

The 17-year-old goaltender is coming off a dream season with the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic. Ellis was runner-up for the league's Rookie of the Year award, finishing second among QMJHL goalies in goals against average, and fourth in save percentage.

Not bad for a kid many expected to be a backup in his first year.

"We really weren't sure what to expect, and I think he was the same way, a little nervous going to a French-speaking community like that. But everything just fell into place right from the get-go and it's been fantastic," says Brian Ellis.

It's all pretty amazing for someone who grew up in a community of just a few hundred people, and didn't even play nets for the first time until a relatively late age.

"He didn't actually start playing goalie until his second year atom. He played Atom B at the local arena here," says his father Brian.

But the crowning achievement of Ellis's whirlwind past year has to be last April's TELUS Cup victory.

Ellis backstopped his Cape Breton West Islanders to the first-ever national midget title by an East Coast team.

"I think it means a lot to him that he grew up in this small community," says Brian Ellis.

The future could be even brighter for the young man from River Denys. Ellis will be eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft.

"That's his goal. He'd love to get drafted in the NHL, and we'll see what happens," says Ellis.

Ellis stopped 24 shots Saturday morning in Canada's 8-3 win over Belarus in round-robin play.

And now that he is on Hockey Canada's radar, an invitation to the prestigious World Juniors team might not be out of the question for 2020.

Throughout this whirlwind season, it seems Ellis' cool, calm and collected demeanor has been the biggest key in keeping the pucks out.

"He's had a level head through everything. He's so calm and focused on what he's doing, and he just goes out there and does his thing," says Ellis.

After going for gold at the Under-18's, Ellis will come home for some well-deserved time with friends and family.

"It's unbelievable how proud we are. He's accomplished a lot in a short time" says Ellis.

A small-town kid, continuing to make a big name for himself, over 8000 k.m. away from home.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.